EU calls on Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia to be constructive with regard to Ukrainian grain

The European Commission will urge Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia to be constructive after they unilaterally said they would continue a ban on grain imports from Ukraine despite the European Commission's decision to lift it.

This follows from the data provided by Reuters, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are aware of the announcements of some member states regarding unilateral measures. Now it is important that all countries work in the spirit of compromise and constructively interact," said the spokeswoman of the Commission.

The EU lifted restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports on September 15 after Ukraine promised to take measures to strengthen controls over exports to neighboring countries.

"We are now focused on getting the new system just announced up and running," a spokesperson for the Commission said.

According to her, a meeting with representatives of all interested EU countries on Monday will provide an opportunity to continue the discussion of this issue.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

On May 2, the European Commission banned the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia until June 5.

At the same time, in June, the European Union decided to gradually reduce these precautionary measures until September 15.