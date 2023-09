Ukraine, in accordance with the agreement on rules and procedures for resolving disputes of the Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organization, submitted requirements for consultations with Slovakia, Poland and Hungary within the framework of the WTO.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is fundamentally important for us to prove that individual member states cannot prohibit the import of Ukrainian goods. Therefore, we are filing lawsuits against them with the WTO. At the same time, we hope that these states will lift their restrictions and we will not have to sort things out in the courts for a long time. We need solidarity with them and advocacy for farmers. The steps we have begun and the pressure of the European Commission and other member states will help restore normal trade between Ukraine and neighboring states, as well as show solidarity between us," explained the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, as a result of the unilateral ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products by Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, domestic exporters have already suffered and continue to suffer significant losses due to downtime, additional costs and the inability to fulfill foreign economic agreements.

"Ukraine sees this as a violation by the three EU countries of its international obligations. The Ukrainian side also believes that unilateral actions of EU member states in the field of trade are unacceptable and all member states of the bloc should coordinate and agree on trade policy, since it belongs to the exclusive competence of the EU," Svyrydenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the European Commission announced the termination of restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, on September 15, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary unilaterally imposed a national ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.