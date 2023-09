Consideration of Kolomoiskyi's appeal postponed. He was not brought to court

Today, September 6, the Kyiv Court of Appeal was supposed to consider an appeal against the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with an alternative bail of UAH 509 million, but he was not brought to court. The meeting was postponed. This was reported by the correspondent of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The prosecutor refused to explain why the convoy did not brought Kolomoiskyi.

The court session was postponed until September 25.

Thus, Kolomoiskyi will be held in pre-trial detention center at least until September 25, if he does not post bail in the amount of UAH 509 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi is suspected of committing crimes under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code (Legalization, laundering of funds obtained illegally, committed by an organized group or in a particularly large amount).

This crime in Ukraine is punishable by imprisonment for a term from 8 to 15 years and confiscation of property.

Earlier, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi and set bail in the amount of UAH 509 million.