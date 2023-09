Kolomoiskyi arrested for 2 months with alternative of UAH 509 million bail

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi and established a bail in the amount of UAH 509 million.

This decision was made and announced by the judge on Saturday evening, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court partially granted the request of the investigation body and the prosecutor's office.

Kolomoiskyi was arrested, and at the same time a bail of UAH 509 million was determined, posting which he can go free.

The businessman was arrested in the courtroom.

The court hearing on the election of a preventive measure to Kolomoiskyi was held behind closed doors at the request of the businessman and his lawyers.

The decision was announced in open mode.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi is suspected of fraud, legalization of property, and laundering of money obtained by crime.

Kolomoiskyi was detained on Saturday morning, and suspected was reported to him.

The ESBU detectives, together with the SSU and under the procedural leadership of the PGO, have evidence that in 2013-2020 Kolomoiskyi legalized more than half a billion hryvnias by withdrawing them abroad, using the infrastructure of controlled banking institutions.