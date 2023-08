Ukraine expects to receive not only American F-16, but also fighters of other countries - Kuleba

Ukraine will not be limited only to American F-16 fighters. Kyiv remains interested in other models. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with Le Monde, European Pravda reports

Kuleba noted that Ukraine "is not going to limit ambitions to the receipt of F-16."

"We are working with other countries that produce the last generation of aircraft," the foreign minister said.

He also emphasized strategic advantages for France in terms of future investments in the potential supply of Rafale fighters to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, August 20, the authorities of Denmark and the Netherlands announced their agreement to transfer multifunctional F-16 fighters to Ukraine, for which permission was previously received from the United States.

The first application for the provision of fighters was made by the Dutch government. The country is armed with 42 F-16 aircraft.

The Danish Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine would be able to use F-16 fighters only within its territory.

Meanwhile, Ukraine needs 128 fighters for superiority in the sky.