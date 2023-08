Ukraine may use F-16 fighters only within its territory - Danish Defense Ministry

Ukraine will be able to use the F-16 fighters transferred to it to strike at Russian troops only within its own territory.

Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen stated this, as quoted by Reuters.

According to him, the authorities of the Kingdom of Denmark agreed to provide aircraft on the condition that they be used only "to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine."

Ellemann-Jensen recalled that similar conditions apply to other Western weapons that Ukraine received, such as tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, August 20, the authorities of Denmark and the Netherlands announced their agreement to transfer multifunctional F-16 fighters to Ukraine, for which permission was previously received from the United States.

The first application for the provision of fighters was made by the Dutch government. The country is armed with 42 F-16 aircraft.

Note that it is currently unknown how many fighters the country is ready to donate to Ukraine.

Later, a similar statement was made at the Ministry of Defense of Denmark. The Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF) has 19 aircraft in service.

We also reported that today, August 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that 70 Ukrainian pilots are already undergoing training in the Netherlands.