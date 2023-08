The United States of America has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed. This was reported by the Reuters agency with reference to the letter of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Washington has given official assurances to Denmark and the Netherlands that the U.S. will expedite approval of all necessary third-party requests to transfer F-16s to Ukraine so that Ukraine will receive the F-16s once the pilots are trained, as Denmark and the Netherlands, the two countries leading the training coalition, recently requested these guarantees, the publication notes.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sent letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts assuring them that the requests will be approved, the official said. "I am writing to express the full support by the United States for both the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified instructors of the F-16. It remains critically important that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violations of its sovereignty," Reuters quoted Blinken's letter as saying.

According to him, approving the requests of third parties will allow Ukraine "to take full advantage of its new capabilities as soon as the first set of pilots completes their training," the agency writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, U.S. President Joseph Biden gave his consent for allies to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that for successful advancement on the front, Ukraine needs a lot of shells and necessarily F-16 fighter jets.

In addition, American F-16 fighter jets can approach 100% shooting down of enemy missiles and drones over Ukraine.