Ukraine will receive 42 F-16 fighters from the Netherlands - Zelenskyy. And this is just the beginning

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the government of the Netherlands has decided to transfer 42 F-16 multipurpose fighter jets to Ukraine.

The head of state announced this in his official Telegram account.

"Mark Rutte and I agreed on the number of F-16s that will be provided to Ukraine - after training of our pilots and engineers. 42 aircraft," Zelenskyy wrote.

The head of state added that this is not the final number of aircraft that Ukraine will receive from Western partners.

Zelenskyy called the transfer of 42 fighter jets "just the beginning."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, on August 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with the First Lady arrived on a visit to the Netherlands.

There, the head of state met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy announced the achievement of "breakthrough agreements" on the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

We also wrote that on August 18, the Reuters agency wrote that the administration of the U.S. President gave approval for the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

We will remind that earlier it became known about the start of training of the first Ukrainian F-16 pilots. They will be completed no earlier than the summer of next year.