The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that in order to replace the old aviation fleet of equipment, 128 fighters are needed, and such a number is prescribed in the vision of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this, commenting on the news about the intentions of Denmark and the Netherlands to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine, Radio Svoboda reports.

According to Ihnat, if 42 fighters are transferred to Ukraine, these are about four aviation brigades. "On this figure (128. - Ed.) we rely. It is clear that war can make its adjustments, but more than 100 aircraft are really needed to disperse them at different airfields, so that they respond to different calls, and strike at different targets. On aircraft, on ground and rear of the enemy, in particular," said Ihnat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, August 20, the authorities of Denmark and the Netherlands announced their agreement to transfer multifunctional F-16 fighters to Ukraine, for which permission was previously received from the United States.

The first application for the provision of fighters was made by the Dutch government. The country is armed with 42 F-16 aircraft.

Note that it is currently unknown how many F-16 fighters the country is ready to donate to Ukraine.

Later, a similar statement was made at the Ministry of Defense of Denmark. The Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF) has 19 aircraft in service.

We also reported that today, August 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that 70 Ukrainian pilots are already undergoing training in the Netherlands.