The former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko is suspected of creating an organized criminal group.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the anti-corruption prosecutor's office.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) renewed their suspicion of the former head of the National Bank.

Now he is suspected of creating a criminal organization and legalizing funds.

In addition to Shevchenko, the same articles incriminated Denys Chernyshov, an ex-head of the Ukrgasbank, and Oleksii Liutyi, an ex-director of the department for working with corporate VIP clients of the state bank.

According to investigators, Shevchenko and others, possessing information about contracts for placement of funds concluded with large clients, ensured the forgery of a number of documents, according to which 52 individuals and legal entities allegedly helped attract clients to the banking institution for service and for such "assistance" during 2014-2019 they were awarded an agency fee in the amount of more than UAH 206 million.

At the same time, accounts for which remuneration was paid were opened only at the Ukrgasbank JSC.

This ensured that members of the criminal organization could access, control and dispose of these funds.

Members of the criminal organization among the bank's employees had the opportunity to independently withdraw funds, both at the bank's cash desks without persons at whom these accounts were opened, and by transferring funds to other accounts.

That is, payment of remuneration was made to the accounts of shell persons, and full disposal of funds was carried out by members of the criminal organization.

Thus, the suspects took possession of money in the amount of more than UAH 206 million.

At the same time, a number of financial transactions were carried out to legalize and disguise the illegal origin of these funds.

The money was used for their own enrichment, providing bribes to heads of state economic entities for placing significant amounts of funds in the bank and financing other illegal activities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is asking Austria to extradite the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling Ukrgasbank's funds.

The High Anti-Corruption Court allowed a trial in absentia against the former head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling budget funds.

Shevchenko, whom the NACB suspects of embezzling state funds of Ukrgasbank, requested political asylum in Austria.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the former head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, in absentia.

The NACB put the former head of the National Bank, Shevchenko, on the wanted list.