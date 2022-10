The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has put on the wanted list the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzlement of funds from the state Ukrgasbank.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the NACB.

Shevchenko was put on the wanted list on Monday, October 24.

Along with him, two more suspects were put on the wanted list within the framework of this case - Denys Chernyshov and Olena Khmelenko.

The suspects were put on the wanted list by the NACB in criminal proceedings No. 52019000000000143 from February 20, 2019 on the fact of committing a waste of funds of the Ukrgasbank JSC by the bank officials as part of an organized group by abuse of office and official forgery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shevchenko, suspected of embezzlement of Ukrgasbank funds, faces a sentence of imprisonment from 7 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

The High Anti-Corruption Court seized Shevchenko's property.