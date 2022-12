The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Kyrylo Shevchenko, in absentia.

The court made such a decision on Thursday, reports the correspondent of the Ukrainian News Agency.

Shevchenko is suspected of organizing a criminal scheme to seize bank funds in particularly large amounts.

After his arrest and delivery to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure.

According to the investigation, during the years 2014-2019, the management of Ukrgasbank secured the conclusion of 52 fictitious contracts with "agents" who allegedly attracted large clients to the bank, and unjustifiably transferred more than UAH 206 million for their "services". Currently, in the specified criminal proceedings, 5 main participants of this crime have been served with suspicion, including the former chairman of the National Bank, who at the time of the crime held the position of chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank, former and current high-ranking officials of banking institutions.

Shevchenko himself said that he will appeal against the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding his indefinite detention without bail. "This politically motivated case, artificially created in a hurry, does not contain any evidence and will fall apart in any impartial court," the ex-head of the NBU is confident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shevchenko fled abroad and lives in Austria.

He is wanted.