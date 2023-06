Court Allows Ex-Head Of NBU Shevchenko To Be Tried In Absentia

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) allowed a trial in absentia against the former head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling budget funds.

The court made such a decision on June 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 9, the Investigative Judge of the HACC granted the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) detective's request, approved by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) prosecutor, to grant permission to carry out a special pre-trial investigation (in absentia) regarding the former chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank, who, together with other persons, was exposed for illegal activities that led to the assignment of losses to the state bank in the amount of more than UAH 206 million.

This decision will make it possible to complete the pre-trial investigation of the suspect and refer the case to the HACC for review on the merits, despite active actions on his part to evade the investigation.

To date, 15 persons have been notified of suspicion in the specified criminal proceedings.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former chairman of the board of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko, whom the NACB suspects of embezzling state funds of Ukrgasbank, has requested political asylum in Austria.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the former head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, in absentia.

The SACPO informed the head of the NBU Shevchenko of suspicion of embezzlement of funds in Ukrgasbank.