Zelenskyy and Biden discuss start of pilot training and acceleration of approval for transfer of F-16s to Ukra

During a telephone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joseph Biden discussed the start of training of Ukrainian pilots and the acceleration of approval for other countries to transfer F-16s to Ukraine after completion of training. This is stated in the message of the White House of August 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that Biden, in a conversation with Zelenskyy, congratulated him on the Independence Day of Ukraine and marked eighteen months since russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to support the defense of Ukraine against russian aggression as long as necessary, as well as to hold russia accountable for its actions.

"President Biden and President Zelenskyy discussed the beginning of the training of Ukrainian fighter pilots and the provision of accelerated approval for other countries to transfer their F-16s to Ukraine after the completion of training to increase Ukraine's defense capabilities," the message reads.

It is noted that on behalf of the American people, Biden expressed his admiration for the courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their freedom and a secure future.

In Telegram, Zelenskyy also reported on the phone conversation with Biden, noting that he thanked him for his congratulations on Independence Day and all Americans for their support.

Zelenskyy noted that the United States took a leading role in consolidating global support for Ukraine, and this decisive leadership enabled the fight against the aggressor and directed the arc of history in the direction of good.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, Ukrainians celebrated the 32nd Independence Day of Ukraine.

The Pentagon plans to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in the U.S. as early as September.

On August 20, the authorities of Denmark and the Netherlands announced their agreement to transfer multipurpose F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, for which permission was previously received from the United States.

The government of the Netherlands was the first to announce the provision of fighter jets. The country has 42 F-16 aircraft in service.

On August 20, the Ministry of Defense of Denmark made a similar statement. The Royal Air Force has 19 aircraft in service.