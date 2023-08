Today, August 24, Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day. For the second year in a row, due to the full-scale invasion of the aggressor country of the russian federation, there will be no mass events and celebrations on this day. Also, this day will be a workday, not a day off.

Ukraine's Independence Day was celebrated for the first time on July 16, 1991 - in memory of the fact that a year before - on July 16, 1990 - the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian SSR adopted the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Ukraine. Also, on July 16, 1990, the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian SSR adopted a resolution On the Day of Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine.

But on August 24, 1991, the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian SSR adopted the resolution on the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine, which entered into force immediately after its adoption, as well as the Act of Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine, which the people confirmed in an all-Ukrainian referendum on December 1, 1991, there was a need to change the date of the celebration of Independence Day. Therefore, on February 20, 1992, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution On Independence Day of Ukraine.

It states:

"Considering the will of the Ukrainian people and their eternal desire for independence, confirming the historical significance of the adoption of the Act of Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine on August 24, 1991.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine decrees:

To consider August 24 as Independence Day of Ukraine and celebrate it annually as a public national holiday of Ukraine. The resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian SSR On the Day of Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine, dated July 16, 1990, shall be considered invalid.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in connection with the preparation and holding of festive events in the city center, traffic was blocked on Khreshchatyk Street in the section from Maidan Nezalezhnosti to Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street. The restriction will be effective from 11 p.m., August 20, till 11:30 p.m., August 28.

In addition, due to the increased threat of missile attacks from the russian federation, National Flag Day and Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv were prohibited from holding non-state mass events on August 23 and 24.

Also, on Independence Day, Ukrainians worldwide were called to go to the central streets of cities and hold hands to form living "chains of unity."