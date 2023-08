Overnight into August 14, the Russian army again attacked Odesa with cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, which started several fires in the city. It is also known about the wounded.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, stated this in Telegram.

"As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, several fires broke out from falling rocket fragments. The windows of the houses were blown out by the blast wave," he wrote.

According to preliminary data, there are at least three wounded in the city. They were given help.

It is previously known that Odesa was hit with Kalibr missiles and Russian-Iranian Shahed drones. As a result of a combined strike by missiles and drones, several fires broke out in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the goal of the Russian terrorist attacks on the Odesa Region is the destruction of the Ukrainian infrastructure that ensures the functioning of the "grain corridor", as well as an attempt by the aggressor state of the Russian Federation to make the world dependent on Russian grain and their logistics.

Overnight into July 24, the enemy once again struck the Odesa Region, attacked the port infrastructure of the Danube. A grain hangar and cargo storage tanks were destroyed. The number of people injured as a result of shelling increased to 7, 5 of them were hospitalized.

As a result of Russian shelling on July 23, at least 25 architectural monuments were damaged in Odesa, as the historic center of the city was included in the UNESCO list.

Also, overnight into July 20, the Russian occupiers launched a massive shelling of the Odesa Region and Odesa itself. In the city, a hit to the administration building and damage to buildings were recorded; it was known about 8 injured and 1 killed.