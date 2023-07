Overnight into July 24, the enemy once again struck the Odesa Region, attacking the Danube River's port infrastructure. A grain hangar and cargo storage tanks were destroyed. Six casualties have been reported, and four were hospitalized.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"Russian terrorists once again attacked the Odesa Region this night. This time, the port infrastructure of the Danube River was under their sights. For four hours, the Russians attacked the ports with Shahed-136 drones. Three drones destroyed our air defense forces," the message reads.

Thus, as a result of the hit, a hangar with grain was destroyed, and tanks for storing cargo were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the technical premises; it was extinguished.

In addition, six people were injured as a result of the night attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into July 23, the Russian occupiers launched another mass attack on the Odesa Region - they hit it with five types of missiles, including ballistic missiles. The police reported one dead and 22 wounded.

It was reported that at least 25 architectural monuments were damaged in Odesa due to Russian shelling on July 23 because the city's historic center was included in the UNESCO list.

Also, on the night of July 20, the Russian occupiers launched a massive shelling of the Odesa Region and Odesa itself. In the city, a hit to the administration building and damage to buildings were recorded; eight injured and one dead were known.

Overnight into July 19, the Odesa Region was also subjected to rocket fire from the Russians. Russian missiles hit the grain and oil terminals of the seaport. As a result of the attack, 60,000 tons of grain, intended to be sent as part of the "grain agreement," were destroyed.