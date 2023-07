Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), has explained that the purpose of Russian terrorist attacks on the Odesa Region is to destroy the Ukrainian infrastructure that ensures the functioning of the "grain corridor," as well as an attempt by the aggressor state of the Russian Federation to make the world dependent on Russian grain and their logistics.

He announced this on the Facebook page.

"The main goal of Russian missile attacks on Odesa and the region is an attempt to completely isolate Ukraine's exit to the Black Sea, and through an act of intimidation to prevent and neutralize international efforts to restore the functioning of the "grain corridor." According to the Kremlin plan, artificial conditions for hunger threats should be created primarily for African countries, and an increase in the level of migration hazards for Europe," the report said.

Danilov stressed that the Russians by blackmail want to force the West to negotiate and accept the "Putin’s "grain ultimatum"- the resumption of Russian ammonia exports, the removal of some of the sanctions and other restrictions.

"In turn, the destruction of the Ukrainian infrastructure that ensures the functioning of the "grain corridor" should make the world dependent on Russian grain and their logistics and capabilities. The plan is to bring the world to its knees and make Russia a unique grain supplier. After the failure of the idea of ​ ​ an "energy superpower," Putin wants to become a "grain superempire," the NSDC Secretary wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine understands this and is aware of these intentions, as well as will properly respond and fully respond to the killings and destruction committed by Russia.

"The world and the West should show firmness and inviolability and give their worthy answer to the Kremlin rat, which should be to fully restore the functioning of the Ukrainian "grain corridor" under the guarantees of international security," Danilov concluded.

He added: "Our hearts are with Odesa and Odesa residents today! With all those affected by Russian terror..."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 23, the Russian occupiers carried out another massive attack on the Odesa Region - they struck with 5 types of missiles, in particular, ballistic ones. The destruction of port infrastructure, residential buildings and cars has been recorded, the Transfiguration Cathedral has been mutilated, there are breaks in the power grids, several sinkholes have been formed in the city. Police reported 1 killed and 22 injured.

Also on the night of July 20, the Russian occupiers carried out massive shelling of the Odessa Region and directly Odesa. The city recorded a hit in the administration and damage to houses, it was known about 8 injured and 1 killed.

On the night of July 19, the Odesa Region also came under rocket fire from Russians. Russian missiles hit the grain and oil terminals of the seaport. As a result of the attack, 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed, which were intended for shipment as part of the "grain agreement."

Recall, on July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea to provide a "grain corridor."

On July 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the UN and Turkiye to continue implementing the "grain agreement" without Russia.

At the same time, Putin began to bargain and put forward his "conditions" for returning to the "grain agreement."