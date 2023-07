As a result of the night massive strike on the city of Odesa, 1 person was killed - a security guard of a civilian building, 8 more people were injured, among them three employees of the State Emergency Service.

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that for the third night in a row, Russia resorted to a powerful missile and drone attack in the south of Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 12 kamikaze drones and 2 Kalibr cruise missiles at night in the Odesa Region.

However, it was not possible to destroy supersonic missiles such as Kh-22 and Oniks.

Kiper noted that the occupiers attacked seaports that work within the framework of the "grain agreement," damaging the port infrastructure, but also hit civilian infrastructure facilities that were not related to the ports.

So, the enemy destroyed an administration building in the center of Odesa, several more houses, including residential ones, were damaged in an explosive wave.

Four residents of the houses were injured, including one child.

Another 1 person during the search and rescue operation was found dead under the rubble.

"Unfortunately, as a result of a night Russian attack, we have one killed in Odesa. The deceased is a guardian of a civilian building, born in 2002. Sincere condolences to family and friends," Kiper wrote.

Besides, a fire broke out in the warehouse of one of the Odesa enterprises, where the enemy also hit.

An employee of this warehouse was injured.

Rescuers quickly curbed the fire.

"As a result of the night attack on the city of Odesa, 8 people were injured, including three employees of the State Emergency Service. Three victims were hospitalized in the city hospitals. All three are in a state of moderate severity, among them - an employee of the State Emergency Service. People have shrapnel wounds and poisoning with combustion products. Everyone receives the necessary medical care," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa, an administrative building was destroyed, buildings around were damaged in an explosive wave.

Also, the military of the aggressor countries of Russia on the night of July 20 struck the center of Mykolaiv, as a result of which a 3-story residential building and garages broke out. There are casualties.

Besides, on the night of July 20, the Russian occupiers attacked Semenivka, Chernihiv Region with Shahed strike drones, there are hits in residential buildings, the number of victims is being specified.