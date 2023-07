On the night of July 24, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa Region. The number of people injured as a result of shelling increased to 7, 5 of them were hospitalized.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"As a result of a night drone attack on the port infrastructure of the Odesa Region, seven people were injured. Two victims were given medical assistance on the spot, and five people were hospitalized," the message reads.

It is indicated that one is hospitalized in a serious condition in the intensive care unit. His condition has been stabilized, doctors are preparing to transfer the victim to a highly specialized medical facility.

In addition, one more victim is in a moderate condition.

"The other three have light shrapnel injuries and body bruises. They were provided with all the necessary medical assistance and sent for outpatient treatment, they do not require hospitalization," Kiper said.

We will remind you that on the night of July 24, the enemy once again struck the Odesa Region and attacked the port infrastructure of the Danube. A grain hangar and cargo storage tanks were destroyed. Six victims were reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupying forces use modernized Kh-32 missiles, a version of the Kh-22 missiles, to carry out strikes, as there have been quite often cases of their self-destruction in the air or during launch.