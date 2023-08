Foreign travel passports seized from Aristov, who was vacationing in Maldives

Foreign travel passports were seized from former Verkhovna Rada member Yurii Aristov, who was vacationing in the Maldives.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the SBI.

"Now we have them," the source said.

According to him, foreign passports were seized during searches at the ex-MP.

At the moment, he will not be able to travel abroad legally.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine and the SBI gathered an evidence base for the former member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People Yurii Aristov, who, despite the ban on officials traveling abroad during the war, went on vacation on the islands in the Indian Ocean.

The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of a parliamentarian from the Servant of the People faction, Yurii Aristov.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Security Service, are investigating the legality of leaving for vacation of the MP from the Servant of the People Yurii Aristov during the war.

The Security Service of Ukraine checks members of the Verkhovna Rada who went on a summer vacation abroad during Russia's war with Ukraine.