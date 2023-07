The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is checking members of the Verkhovna Rada od of Ukraine who went on summer vacation abroad during the war.

This follows from a statement by the SSU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

As part of the investigation into the case of the departure abroad of MP Yurii Aristov, the security service is checking his contacts during his stay abroad.

"Information regarding the possible departure of other MPs and officials on vacation abroad during the war is also being checked," the SSU reported.

If such facts are discovered, each of them will be given the appropriate legal qualification, and those guilty of violating the current legislation will be brought to justice.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, urgent searches were conducted at the home of People's MP Aristov, who was vacationing in the Maldives.

The Verkhovna Rada received a resignation statement from the Servants of the People member Aristov, who had been spotted in the Maldives.

Member of the Servants of the People Aristov, responsible for national security, was spotted in the Maldives.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the SSU are investigating the legality of Yurii Aristov's vacation during the war.