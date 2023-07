Aristov, who was vacationing in Maldives during war, served with notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) gathered evidence for the former Verkhovna Rada member from the Servant of the People Yurii Aristov, who, despite the ban on officials traveling abroad during the war, went on vacation to the islands in the Indian Ocean.

This is stated in the statement of the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the Prosecutor General informed Aristov of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official forgery).

In the middle of July, the MP was in one of the hotels on the island of Ithaafushi in the Maldives.

For illegal travel outside Ukraine, he entered false information into official documents for traveling abroad.

In particular, it was regarding the term, purpose and country of the "official business trip" of the parliamentarian.

In July, the MP left for a working visit for three days in a neighboring European country.

There, on July 10, he remotely opened a sick leave certificate in one of the private medical institutions in Kyiv until July 19 inclusive.

At the same time, inaccurate information was entered into the electronic health system, since no physical examination was actually carried out.

It also turned out that the MP, together with his family - a woman and children - until July 22 was in the territory of the Maldives Republic, in the Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel complex.

During searches in the house of the MP, the SSU found a passport that contains marks about leaving for the Maldives.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the mandate of Yurii Aristov, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, who was vacationing in the Maldives.

The SBI opened the case due to the vacationing of Aristov in the Maldives during the war.