On the night of July 19, the Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on the Odesa Region, targeting the port and critical infrastructure, and there were casualties. Grain and oil terminals, as well as an industrial facility, were hit, two warehouses with tobacco and fireworks were damaged, and a fire with an area of 3,000 square meters broke out; damaged tourist bases, hotels, apartment buildings.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, told about the consequences of the Russian attack.

So, the Russians hit the Odesa Region with Onyxes, and the strategic aviation struck with Kh-59, Kh-22 missiles. Simultaneously with the missile attack, the Russians launched Shahed-136 drones in the south.

"The main targets are the port and critical infrastructure. There were no casualties," he outlined the main thing.

It is reported that the Kh-59 was shot down by air defense forces on the approach to the coast and fell in one of the quarters of Odesa, creating a large gap. The blast wave damaged several buildings around. Three civilians were injured.

“Onyxes and Kh-22 Russians aimed at port and critical infrastructure. A grain and oil terminal was hit, tanks and loading equipment were damaged, a fire started, all competent services are working to eliminate the consequences. Information about the victims was not received," Kiper said.

In addition, in the Odesa Region, there was a hit to an industrial facility, where a civilian employee was injured, and two warehouses in different locations were hit - with tobacco and fireworks. Firefighters are extinguishing a fire with an area of more than 3,000 square meters.

Also, 8 Shahed-136 type drones were shot down in the sky over Odesa. As a result of air battles and falling debris, tourist bases and hotels in the coastal area of the Koblevo community were damaged and two civilians were injured.

It is indicated that as a result of combat work to destroy enemy air targets, several apartment buildings were damaged in residential complexes of Odesa by an explosive wave.

"At least 6 residents of Odesa, including a 9-year-old boy, sought medical help due to injuries from glass fragments and other objects," Kiper said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, July 19, the aggressor country of Russia launched 30 cruise missiles, one aviation missile and 32 Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 37 enemy air targets.

On the morning of July 19, the Russian invaders attacked the Zhytomyr Region with attack drones. Infrastructural facilities and private households were damaged.

As a result of the Russian attack by the Shakheds of Kherson, a fire broke out in the cultural center, and the two-story building was also damaged. A woman was under the rubble.

In addition, on the approaches to Kyiv, the air defense forces detected and destroyed all enemy drones.