Invaders strike Odesa Region with 5 types of missiles, there are killed and many injured

On the night of July 23, the Russian occupiers carried out another massive attack on the Odesa Region - they struck with 5 types of missiles, in particular, with ballistic missiles. The destruction of port infrastructure, residential buildings and cars has been recorded, the Transfiguration Cathedral has been mutilated, there are breaks in the power grids, several sinkholes have been formed in the city. Police reported 1 killed and 22 injured.

According to the South Operational Command, during a missile attack at night, the enemy hit the Odesa Region with at least 5 types of missiles of all kinds: Kalibr, Oniks, Kh-22 and Iskander-K, and also used ballistic Iskander-M. Air defense forces destroyed a significant part of the missiles.

It is noted that the rest caused destruction to the port infrastructure, at least 6 residential buildings, including apartment buildings. Dozens of cars were also mutilated, in many buildings of the city facades and roofs were damaged, windows were blown out.

"In one of the central squares of Odesa, a Russian missile hit the cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate). 2 architectural monuments were damaged," the department said.

According to the City Council, it concerns the destruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral. In addition to significant damage to the building, Orthodox shrines were damaged: Kasperov icon of the Mother of God was removed from the rubble.

"Several sinkholes have been formed around the city, there are breaks in the power grids, which may make traffic difficult, and the route of urban transport will presumably be changed," the South Operational Command noted.

The City Council reported that among the facilities damaged by the Russian night attack was the House of Scientists and houses nearby.

Besides, as a result of night Russian shelling, Zhvanetskoho Boulevard suffered significant damage: infrastructure was destroyed, nearby houses were damaged.

As of 5:25 a.m., 1 deceased was known. Rescuers successfully released one person. Another 19 people were injured, including 4 children.

Meanwhile, the Main Directorate of the National Police of the Odesa Region reported 22 wounded, of which 4 were children. 14 citizens, three of whom are children, were hospitalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 20, the Russian occupiers carried out massive shelling of the Odesa Region and directly Odesa. The city recorded a hit in the administration and damage to houses, it is known about 8 injured and 1 killed.

The aggressor country of Russia damaged the building of the Consulate General of China in Odesa during a missile attack that the invaders carried out on the night of Thursday, July 20.

On the night of July 19, the Odesa Region also came under rocket fire from Russians. Russian missiles hit the grain and oil terminals of the seaport. As a result of the attack, 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed, which were intended for shipment as part of the "grain agreement."