Zelenskyy on NATO summit outcome: received support from leaders and unambiguity that Ukraine will be in NATO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, summing up the results of the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Vilnius, noted that Ukraine received the support of leaders and the unambiguity that it will be in NATO. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What did we get from the Summit? Support from leaders and the unambiguity that Ukraine will be in NATO. When will it be? I believe that we will be in NATO as soon as the security situation stabilizes. In simple language, when the war ends, Ukraine will definitely be invited to NATO, and Ukraine will definitely become a member of the Union. I have not heard any other opinion today," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden told Zelenskyy during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius (Lithuania) that he was looking forward to Ukraine joining NATO.

The NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11 adopted a package of decisions on Ukraine, in particular, noted that NATO will announce an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when the Allies agree and conditions are reached.

As part of the NATO summit, the leaders of the G7 states (U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) agreed on a joint declaration of support for Ukraine, it is a step towards concluding bilateral security agreements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it unprecedented and absurd that there is no time frame for the invitation and membership of Ukraine in the draft NATO decision.

Ukraine expected to receive a clear invitation to membership in the alliance at the Vilnius NATO summit, as well as security guarantees on the way to membership in NATO.