G7 agree on joint declaration of support for Ukraine, it is step towards conclusion of bilateral security agr

The leaders of the G7 states (the U.S., Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) agreed on a joint declaration of support for Ukraine, it is a step towards concluding bilateral security agreements.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"NATO Summit in Vilnius. Not easy but successful. We have powerful defense agreements and the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine agreed by G7countries. It is an important step towards concluding a system of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual countries-guarantors on security guarantees for our state," he wrote.

Yermak noted that the key thesis of the declaration is to confirm the fact that Ukraine's security is a component of the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and it is recorded that Ukraine is on its way to future NATO membership.

He stressed that this declaration is the first document that symbolizes the presence of an "umbrella" in the form of security guarantees.

Yermak also noted that it is important that, before the NATO summit in Washington in 2024, Ukraine wins the war and then security guarantees for Ukraine will be signed, which will be in effect until joining NATO.

"We affirm that the security of Ukraine is integral to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region,” the G7 declaration says, the text of which is posted on the website of the President of Ukraine.

The declaration also notes that its efforts will continue, while Ukraine is on its way to future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community.

The declaration notes that the signatory states begin negotiations with Ukraine in order to formalize - through bilateral security obligations and agreements of unchanged support for Ukraine, which protects its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Security guarantees provide for measures to help Ukraine protect itself and prevent new aggression, including the supply of weapons, support in the development of the military-industrial complex, training of the Ukrainian armed forces, cooperation in the field of intelligence and cybersecurity.

In addition, the guarantor countries will help increase the stability of the Ukrainian economy and energy and provide technical and financial assistance.

Measures in case of a new aggression of Russia provide immediate consultations to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for defense in the shortest possible time.

The declaration also provides for support in holding Russia accountable for aggression and economic and legal steps aimed at punishing Russia and increasing its war spending.

These include: further increase of sanctions pressure, freezing of assets, creation of mechanisms for recovery of reparations and prosecution of perpetrators of crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians in accordance with international law.

For its part, Ukraine undertakes: to make a positive contribution to the security of partners and strengthen transparency and accountability measures for partner assistance; continue to implement reforms of law enforcement agencies, judicial system, anti-corruption, corporate governance, economy, security sector and public administration; promote defense reforms and modernization.

This document is open and allows other countries not among the G7 to join the security guarantees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11 adopted a package of decisions on Ukraine, in particular, noted that NATO will announce an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when the Allies agree and conditions are reached.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it unprecedented and absurd that there is no time frame for the invitation and membership of Ukraine in the draft NATO decision.

Ukraine expected to receive a clear invitation to membership in the alliance at the Vilnius NATO summit, as well as security guarantees on the way to membership in NATO.