Zelenskyy on the draft NATO decision: It is absurd when there is no time frame for the invitation and for the

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls it unprecedented and absurd that there is no time frame for the invitation and membership of Ukraine in the draft NATO decision. Zelenskyy wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that the wording without Ukraine is being discussed. And I want to emphasize: this wording is only about the invitation, not about the membership of Ukraine. It is unprecedented and absurd - when there is no time frame for the invitation either (!), and for Ukraine's membership; and when, instead, some strange wording is added about "conditions" even for inviting Ukraine... It looks like there is no readiness either to invite Ukraine to NATO or to make it a member of the Alliance. So, there is still an opportunity to bargain Ukraine's membership in NATO - in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror," Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized that uncertainty is a weakness and indicated that he would discuss it frankly at the summit.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine values allies, common security and always values an open conversation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will receive a positive and strong message in the communique of the leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance, which will definitely help the country on its way to NATO membership.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter.

Zelenskyy accepted the invitation of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, to participate in the NATO summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius (Lithuania).

Ukraine expects to receive a clear invitation to NATO membership at the Vilnius NATO summit, as well as security guarantees on the way to NATO membership.