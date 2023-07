U.S. President Joe Biden told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was looking forward to Ukraine joining NATO. Biden said this to Zelenskyy at the beginning of the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius (Lithuania), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You've really done a huge amount of work. I know there's still a lot you have to do up front. And we will do everything so that you get what you need. I look forward to the day when we have a meeting and celebrate official NATO membership with you," Biden said.

He noted that Ukraine by its bravery shows an example to the whole world and this inspires him, and the vitality, resilience and purposefulness of Ukraine is a model for the whole world to follow.

He also noted that he knows that Zelenskyy is often nervous and worried, since weapons do not arrive quickly enough.

Biden assured that the United States is doing everything to help Ukraine quickly in the fight.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11 adopted a package of decisions on Ukraine, in particular, noted that NATO will announce an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when the Allies agree and conditions are reached.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it unprecedented and absurd that there is no time frame for the invitation and membership of Ukraine in the draft NATO decision.

Ukraine expected to receive a clear invitation to membership in the alliance at the Vilnius NATO summit, as well as security guarantees on the way to membership in NATO.