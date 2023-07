Ukraine's accession to NATO. The MAP is canceled, but Ukraine has not yet been invited to join the Alliance

The result of the meeting of the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius was the agreement to cancel the requirement of the Membership Action Plan (MAP). However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO will invite Ukraine to join the Alliance "when the Allies agree and the conditions are met."

He announced this at a press conference in Vilnius on July 11.

"We have also made it clear that we will extend an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO when the Allies agree and the conditions are met," Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, the NATO countries at the meeting in Vilnius approved the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council, which should help Ukraine become a member of the Alliance.

"The Ukraine-NATO Council is a forum for crisis consultations and decision-making, where we will meet as equals," said the Secretary General of the Alliance.

The aid package will include a multi-year program to support Ukraine in the transition from the Soviet system to the Western system, the cancellation of the MAP and the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council. The first Council meeting will be held tomorrow, July 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will receive a positive and strong message in the communique of the leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance, which will definitely help the country on its way to NATO membership.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine's path to NATO will definitely become shorter.