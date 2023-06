The Armed Forces of Ukraine during the summer campaign have already returned about 300 square kilometers of their territories. This is more than the aggressor state the Russian Federation captured during its winter offensive.

British Defenсe Secretary Ben Wallace stated this on Twitter.

💬 "As part of their summer campaign to reclaim illegally occupied territory, Ukraine has already recaptured approximately 300 square-km. That’s more territory than Russia seized in its whole winter offensive."



Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP updated Parliament today on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/qsVIkF0scs

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 26, 2023

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the South operational command, said that the Russian terrorist attack at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant did not stop the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, moreover, there will soon be results that will please everyone.

Meanwhile, according to the announced data of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated from the invaders an area of ​ ​ 130 square kilometers in the south of Ukraine.

Recall, on June 26, it became known that the Defense Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk Region to the control of Ukraine.

On June 19, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Region, from Russian invaders.

Prior to this, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as of June 12, it was indicated that in total, the Ukrainian military liberated seven settlements.