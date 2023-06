The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated from the Russian invaders the village of Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Region, for which fierce battles were fought.

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this.

"During two weeks of offensive actions in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, during the specified period, the units of the Tavria joint strategic grouping of troops liberated 8 settlements: Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne, Piatykhatky," wrote the deputy minister of defense.

According to Maliar, in general, units in the Tavria direction advanced to the depth of the enemy up to 7 km, and the area liberated in the south is 113 square kilometers.

There has been an offensive in several directions in the South over the past week, she said.

"Over the past week, the enemy has suffered significant losses. In particular, last week the enemy's losses in all directions amounted to more than 4,600 killed and wounded, in addition, more than 80 aggressor fighters were captured by our defenders," the deputy minister said.

Also, the defense forces destroyed more than 400 units of enemy equipment and weapons, including helicopters, tanks, howitzers, an anti-tank missile system and much more, Maliar said.

On June 18, information appeared that the Armed Forces of Ukraine released Piatykhatky.

In particular, the Russian occupation "authorities" complained that the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the Piatykhatky of the Zaporizhzhia Region, said the collaborator and the so-called "governor" of the occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia Region Volodymyr Rohov.

However, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation denied information about the transition of Piatykhatky under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, they claim that the alleged attack of the Armed Forces on Piatykhatky was repelled by the invaders.

The capture of Piatykhatky will allow the Defense Forces to expand the bridgehead and begin their advance to Vasylivka.