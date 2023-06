AFU liberate 130 sq. km of territories in the south – Maliar

Since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have liberated 130 square kilometers from the occupiers in southern Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

The situation in the south has not undergone significant changes over the past week.

The AFU continued to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk Axes.

During the week, as a result of the improvement of the operational (tactical) position and alignment of the front line, the area of liberated territories was increased by 17 square kilometers.

In general, since the beginning of the offensive, the freed area in the south is 130 square kilometers.

On the Tavriiskyi Axis, the enemy has attacked our positions 148 times during the past week.

Over the past week, 3,861 shelling incidents were recorded in the Tavriiskyi Axis.

If you add up the number of enemy shelling in the east and the south, you get more than 10,000 shelling cases per week.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the defense forces of the Tavriiskyi Axis performed 8,783 fire missions during the week.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU are advancing 1-2 kilometers on the eastern front.

During the two weeks of the offensive in the south, the AFU liberated 113 square kilometers from the occupiers of its territory, almost the territory of Liechtenstein.