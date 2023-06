Blowing up of Kakhovka HEPP did not stop AFU offensive, soon there will be results - Humeniuk

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the South operational command, said that the Russian terrorist attack at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant did not stop the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, moreover, there will soon be results that will please everyone.

She said this at a press conference, Ukrinform reports.

"This (blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant - Ed.) did not cause the trouble to the defense forces that the occupiers expected. But still, certain changes in combat work occurred. Nevertheless, they are invested in the global plan for the advancement of the Defense Forces, which so scares the occupiers," the spokeswoman said.

According to Humeniuk, the Russians continue to realize that even such a difficult situation, which they created a man-made disaster, will not stop the Defense Forces.

"We continue combat work - it is effective and follows a pre-agreed plan. Very soon there will be results that will please everyone," the spokeswoman assured.

Meanwhile, according to Humeniuk, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is one of the key elements in the chain of man-made blackmails of the aggressor state, with which it tries to force the world community and the Ukrainian Defense Forces to adjust "to their plans and plans."

"But this blackmail can be set in motion. This enemy has already proved on the example of the Kakhovka HEPP. Here, the scale may be more significant. It requires the inclusion of the world community," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting a successful offensive operation in the Melitopol, Berdiansk and Bakhmut directions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on Monday, June 26, Ukrainian soldiers in all directions advanced.