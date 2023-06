As of June 12, the Ukrainian military has liberated seven settlements.

"Over the past week, during the offensive operation in the Donetsk and Tauride operational areas: 7 settlements were liberated: Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne," Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.

According to her, the advance of the offensive group was 6.5 km, they took control of 90 square kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today it became known that the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Storozheve, located south of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Region.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the de-occupation of the village of Novodarivka, which is located in the Zaporizhzhia Region near the administrative border with the Donetsk Region.

We also reported that on June 11, the Armed Forces confirmed the release of Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka in the Donetsk Region.