On the night of June 18, the Russian occupation army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with Iranian Shahed drones. Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this in Telegram.

Air defense forces of Ukraine shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles Shahed, which the Russians launched on the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said that the UAVs were destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih district by the East air command unit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday the Russians attacked ten Ukrainian regions.

During the attempts of the Russians to hit Kyiv with missiles, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 12 missiles and 2 reconnaissance drones.

The missile attack on Kyiv took place when the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived in the capital. He and other delegates from South Africa wanted to negotiate peace.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 enemy artillery units in firing positions.