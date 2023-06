Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 enemy artillery units in firing positions. This is stated in the text of the daily operational summary from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on the department's official page on Facebook.

"During the past day, the enemy launched another missile attack on the Kyiv Region - using 6 Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 6 Kalibr cruise missiles. All 12 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force and the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” said in the morning operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that, in addition, during the day, the enemy carried out 33 airstrikes and carried out 59 attacks from MLRSes. Unfortunately, in addition to the destruction of infrastructure, civilians suffered.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - 36 combat clashes took place last day.

Aviation of the Defense Forces per day struck 17 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter and 7 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit the control post, 3 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, 5 artillery units in firing positions, 4 electronic warfare stations and 2 more important enemy objects.