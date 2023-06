During the attempts of the Russians to hit Kyiv with missiles, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 12 missiles and 2 reconnaissance drones.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, 6 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, 6 Kalibr cruise missiles and 2 reconnaissance UAVs were shot down.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasized that these enemy air targets were shot down in the sky above the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the residents of Kyiv heard explosions, some of which were caused by air defense.

The missile attack on Kyiv took place when the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived in the capital. He and other delegates from South Africa wanted to negotiate peace.

Earlier, the authorities of South Africa appealed to the dictator of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and asked him not to come to the BRICS summit in South Africa, otherwise he would have to be arrested.

Air defense forces shot down 85 missiles and 169 drones in the sky over Kyiv in May.

During the past day, June 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 590 Russian invaders, 10 tanks and 19 artillery systems.