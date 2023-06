President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine. The Administration of the President of South Africa announced this on Twitter on the morning of June 16.

[ARRIVAL]: His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Nemishaeve Railway Station in Ukraine and is received by Ukraine's Special Envoy for Africa & the Middle East Ambassador Maksym Subhk and South African Ambassador to Ukraine Mr Andre Groenewald,” the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the authorities of South Africa previously appealed to the dictator of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and asked him not to come to the BRICS summit in the Republic of South Africa, otherwise he would have to be arrested.