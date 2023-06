The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the Bakhmut, Berdiansk and Mariupol directions. It was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar.

"In the Bakhmut direction, offensive actions continue in the directions of Rozdolivka - Krasnopolivka and Brekhivka - Yahidne, there is success.

Offensive actions continue in the Berdiansk and Mariupol directions. In the Berdiansk direction, battles continue in the areas of Makarivka. In the Mariupol direction, battles continue in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novopokrivka.

There is advance on all fronts of the offensive. About a kilometer at each one," the Deputy Minister of Defense said.

Earlier, the President of the Czech Republic said that Ukraine has not yet launched a real counteroffensive, but the first military operations in several directions are its "moderate beginning."

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are waging heavy battles for Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Mariinka, Yahidne and Vesele in the Zaporizhzhia Region and the Donbas.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day advanced in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The losses of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine have exceeded 217,000 soldiers. Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 680 more occupiers.

On June 12, Maliar reported that the Ukrainian military over the past week (June 5-11) during the offensive in the Donetsk and Tauride operational areas liberated 7 settlements: Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne.