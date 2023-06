The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting hard battles for Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Maryinka, Yahidne and Vesele in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Donbas.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Battles are now ongoing in the areas of: Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, near Makarivka in the Orikhiv direction; Maryinka; Yahidne in the Bakhmut direction; Vesele in the Lyman direction," she wrote.

According to her, the enemy is doing everything to keep the positions captured by it, is actively using assault and army aviation, and is conducting intense artillery fire.

During the offensive, our troops encounter continuous minefields, which are combined with anti-tank ditches.

All this is combined with constant counterattacks by enemy units on armored vehicles and the massive use of ATGMs and kamikaze drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces have partial success as a result of the offensive operation. The AFU advanced in some directions from 200 meters to 1.4 kilometers and liberated about 3 square kilometers.

The counteroffensive is partially successful.

On June 12, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, said that during the week, the Defense Forces liberated seven settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.