The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions in the past day.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation, with partial success. Over the past day: Bakhmut direction - in various areas they advanced from 200-500 m. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, they advanced from 300-350 m," she reported.

Maliar emphasized that the Ukrainian troops are moving in the conditions of extremely brutal battles, aviation and artillery superiority of the enemy.

She reported that in the Berdiansk direction, fighting continues near the village of Makarivka, in the Mariupol direction, fighting continues in the districts of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk.

The Deputy Minister noted that the enemy is suffering losses both in manpower and in equipment and weapons.

So, according to her, during yesterday's day the enemy lost: an artillery battery of self-propelled guns; 2 EW complexes; concentration of automotive technology (up to 10 units); a radar complex for reconnaissance and fire control; SAM.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, Maliar reported that on June 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in the Bakhmut direction in the area of the Berkhiv Reservoir by 250 m, in the Toretsk direction - by 200 m, in the Berdiansk direction - from 0.5 to 1 km, the area of the territory taken under control is up to 3 square km.

Maliar also reported that on June 13, fighting continued in the areas of: Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, near Makarivka in the Orikhiv direction; Maryinka in the Maryinka direction; Yahidne in the Bakhmut direction; Vesele in the Lyman direction.

On June 12, Maliar reported that during the last week (June 5-11), during the offensive operation in the Donetsk and Tavriya operational areas, the Ukrainian military liberated 7 settlements: Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne.