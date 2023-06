Russia Lost More Than 217,000 Troops In War. General Staff Names Enemy Losses Per Day

The losses of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine have exceeded 217,000 soldiers. Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 680 more occupiers.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Total enemy combat losses as of June 14, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - about 217,330 (+ 680) people eliminated;

tanks - 3,943 (+ 8) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 7,653 (+ 11) units;

artillery systems - 3,783 (+ 17) units;

MLRS - 603 (+ 2) units;

air defense means - 364 (+ 1) units;

aircraft - 314 units;

helicopters - 300 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 3,324 (+ 15) units;

cruise missiles - 1,196 (+ 13) units;

ships/boats - 18 units;

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,482 (+ 9) units;

special equipment - 516 (+ 5).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, over the past week, as of June 12, the Ukrainian military liberated seven settlements.

In the liberated settlements of Blahodatne, Neskuchne, Makarivka, Storozheve, Donetsk Region, cleaning is taking place, there are captured occupiers.

So, the soldiers of the 68th separate huntsman brigade named after Oleksii Dovbush liberated the village of Blahodatne.

And the soldiers of the 7th separate battalion Arey of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army raised the flag of Ukraine in the village of Neskuchne.

On Sunday evening, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar also announced the release of Makarivka.

And on Monday morning, it became known that the servicemen of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after the Counter Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi liberated the village of Storozheve, Donetsk Region. It is located south of Velyka Novoselivka.

In total, over the past week, the Ukrainian military took control of 16 square meters in the Bakhmut direction.