Fighters of the 68th separate huntsman brigade named after Oleksii Dovbush liberated the village of Blahodatne in the Donetsk Region. The press service of the Ground Forces announced this on June 11.

It is noted that the village was de-occupied in cooperation with neighboring units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"The invaders resisted to the last, but could not withstand the onslaught of unstoppable wolverines. During the operation, it was possible to capture the Russian military. The information received from them will help in the further de-occupation of Ukrainian land," the military emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched another missile and air strike against Ukraine, using 8 missiles, in particular, 4 Iskander ground-launched cruise missiles, and 35 Iranian Shahed-type attack UAVs against military facilities and critical infrastructure.

Recall, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all Ukrainian commanders are positive about the AFU counteroffensive.