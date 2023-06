AFU Have Success In Area Of Berkhivske Reservoir In Bakhmut Direction, In South - Makarivka De-Occupied - Mal

In the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successful in the area of the Berkhivske Reservoir, in the south - Makarivka in the Donetsk Region was de-occupied. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of now, in the directions on which the offensive is being carried out: in the Bakhmut direction, our troops continue assault actions. There is success in the Berkhivske Reservoir area. We moved forward by 250 m," she said.

Maliar also noted that in the south there are advances in two directions from 300 to 1,500 meters, the settlements of Blahodatne and Makarivka were de-occupied.

She also added that in areas where Ukrainian troops are not lost in defense of any position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlements of Neskuchne and Blahodatne in the Donetsk Region.