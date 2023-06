Servicemen of the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi have liberated the village of Storozheve, Donetsk Region. It is located south of Velyka Novoselivka.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on Monday, June 12.

"The state flag is flying over Storozheve again, and this will be the case with every settlement," Maliar wrote on Telegram.

She thanked the servicemen of the 35th brigade for the release of Storozheve and also announced further successes of the Ukrainian military.

Footage of the de-occupation of Storozheve was posted on Telegram by the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops/Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

Storozheve is located on the banks of the Mokri Yaly River, a little more than five kilometers south of Velyka Novoselivka.

The settlement, with a population of less than 100 people, has been under Russian occupation since 2022.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, June 11, it became known about the immediate liberation of three settlements south of Velyka Novoselivka, Donetsk Region.

Thus, servicemen of the 68th separate hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush liberated the settlement of Blahodatne.

And the fighters of the 7th separate battalion Arey of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army raised the flag of Ukraine in the settlement of Neskuchne.

On Sunday evening, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar also announced the release of Makarivka.