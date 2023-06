The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 14 Russian attacks near Mariyinka, and a total of 26 combat clashes took place.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning report.

The enemy continues to focus on attempts to fully occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, and heavy fighting continues. During the past day, 26 combat clashes occurred on the indicated front section.

During the past day, Russian occupiers used two Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles on residential buildings in the Kharkiv Region.

In addition, the enemy carried out 31 airstrikes and fired 47 MLRS rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. The civil infrastructure was destroyed.

In particular, residential private houses were destroyed as a result of the shelling of Bilopillia, Sumy Region; and Shevchenko, Kharkiv Region. Also, Russian terrorists dropped three guided aerial bombs on the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Region; one civilian was killed, and private houses were destroyed. As a result of the airstrike in Avdiyivka, there are wounded civilians, a damaged cultural center, and high-rise residential buildings.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas with Ukraine. During the past day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Tymonovychi and Khotiyivka in the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Zarutske, Hirky, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Zapsillia, and Stepok in the Sumy Region; as well as Ivashky, Veterynarne, Vysoka Yaruha, Strelecha, Morokhovets, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Milove and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region. Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region were subjected to artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman axis, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Vesele in the Kharkiv Region; and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region. It carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Yampil, Spirne, and Vesele. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Yampolivka, Torske, Dibrova, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Bila Hora. Areas of settlements of Vasiukivka, Blahodatne, Novomarkove, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Toretsk, Pivdenne, and Sukha Balka in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy artillery fire.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions without success. It also conducted airstrikes in the area of the Avdiyivka and Sieverne settlements. It carried out artillery shelling of Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Karlivka, and Nevelske settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, the defenders repelled all 14 enemy attacks in the area of the city of Mariyinka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Staromykhailivka and Krasnohorivka. At the same time, it carried out artillery shelling of Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, Maksymiliyanivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Blahodatne. It carried out airstrikes in the Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, and Blahodatne districts of the Donetsk Region. It shelled the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is defending on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out an airstrike in the Orikhiv area in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out artillery shelling of populated areas. In particular, these are Vremivka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Zherebiyanky, Lobkove, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Novoberyslav, Vesele, Kozatske, Chornobayivka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Berehove, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has conducted nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and four on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.

During the past day, missile forces and artillery units hit three control points, two anti-aircraft missile systems, an area where enemy personnel were concentrated, and three artillery units in firing positions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, over the past week, as of June 12, the Ukrainian military has liberated seven settlements.

In the liberated settlements of Blahodatne, Neskuchne, Makarivka, and Storozheve in the Donetsk Region; a sweep operation is underway, and there are captured occupiers.

Thus, servicemen of the 68th separate hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush liberated the settlement of Blahodatne.

And the fighters of the 7th Separate Battalion Arey of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army (UAA) raised the flag of Ukraine in the settlement of Neskuchne.

On Sunday evening, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar also announced the release of Makarivka.

On Monday morning, it became known that servicemen of the 35th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade, named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi, liberated the settlement of Storozheve, Donetsk Region. It is located south of Velyka Novoselivka.

Over the past week, the Ukrainian military took control of 16 square meters on the Bakhmut axis.