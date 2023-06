The Russian occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant to stop the process of de-occupation of Ukrainian territories, as well as to divert the attention of society from the incident in the Belgorod Region. Instead, they got the opposite effect.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar on Telegram.

"The Russian terrorist army committed another crime that can cause a serious environmental and humanitarian catastrophe. The targeted blowing up of the dam was carried out by the Russian invaders in order to suspend the process of de-occupation by the Ukrainian Defense Forces and shift the vector of public attention from the events that take place in the Belgorod Region. In return, the Russian occupiers had the opposite effect," the report said.

Maliar stressed that currently civilians in the temporarily occupied settlements of the Kherson Region, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimea, are in a critical position, since the destruction of the dam deprived them of fresh water.

"In addition, the positions of Russian military units were flooded, which can lead to a large-scale flushing of Russian minefields and their detonation in a chaotic manner," she said.

Recall that water from the Kakhovska HPP, as a result of the explosion, washed away Russian minefields in the Kherson Region, they can float to people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP.

In addition, due to the blowing up by the Russians of the Kakhovska HPP, 150 tons of machine oil got into the Dnieper, there is a risk of leakage of more than 300 tons.

1,339 citizens were evacuated from the flood zones in the Kherson Region as of 4 p.m.

The State Emergency Service told what to do if you are in the flooding zone. The Ministry of Health reminded how to help a person who drowns.