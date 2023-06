President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive should be felt by the aggressor country Russia, and its result should be the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It's not a movie, it's hard for me to say how you're going to see a counteroffensive. The main thing is that Russia sees this, and not only sees it, but feels it. And especially we are talking about those troops that occupied our territory. The de-occupation of our territories is the result of a counteroffensive. When this happens, you will understand what is happening," Zelenskyy answered the question whether the Ukrainian counteroffensive has already begun and how it can be seen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-May Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs a little more time to launch a counteroffensive against Russian troops, as the Ukrainian military expects the delivery of promised Western aid. He also considers the task of the future counteroffensive not to allow the conflict to be frozen.

At the end of May, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the Defense Forces had launched a counteroffensive, it had already been going on for several days.

On May 27, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, published a video with the Ukrainian military asking for blessings for a decisive offensive.