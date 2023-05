President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine needs more time to launch a counteroffensive against Russian troops, as the Ukrainian military is awaiting the delivery of promised Western aid. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with public broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With the amount (that we already have) we can go forward and, I think, we can be successful. But we will lose a lot of people. I think it's impossible. We have to wait, we need some more time," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian military is ready for a counteroffensive morally, from the point of view of motivation, the equipment of the brigades, but from the point of view of equipment - not everything has arrived yet, the army still needs some things, in particular, armored vehicles, which are arriving in batches.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy previously said that he believes in the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.